Help for those hardest hit by the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Americans have recently been reminded just how persistent the coronavirus is. There has been a spike in cases in several parts of the country, unemployment remains high as companies struggle to figure out next steps, and families have struggled with everything from loss of money to loss of life.

On Monday, the president of AARP Foundation, Lisa Marsh Ryerson, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to offer help and advice to those who have been most severely impacted by the pandemic and who are looking to get back to work and recover financially.

Resources available:

· AARP's coronavirus resources are available at www.aarp.org/coronavirus

· AARP Foundation resources are available at: https://www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/

· AARP Job Board: https://jobs.aarp.org

