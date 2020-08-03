Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler than average this week

Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s this week
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of this next week will remain cooler than average, but that makes for a few very nice days ahead of us. Today, we are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine. This morning you will likely see mostly sunny skies at times. By the afternoon hours, we will see more cloud cover and even mostly cloudy skies at times. There is also a small chance to see an isolated PM shower in some spots. The showers will be brief if you do see them, but this will be a similar situation to what we saw last week. Most areas will avoid the showers overall, but it would be a good idea to have an umbrella handy just in case you do see a brief shower.

Throughout the week we will slowly warm the temperatures again into the upper 70s by the weekend. Most of this week will remain relatively dry, but there is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms by the time we reach next Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, there is no risk for severe weather in the coming days, and we will also avoid excessive rainfall. It will be another overall calm week that brings cooler temperatures than the nice week we just had.

