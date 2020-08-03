Fans invited to take part in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ during Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are preparing to begin training camp and fans can write letters to show their support for players.

“Letters to Lambeau” starts Monday, August 3. A release from the Packers said people can submit “encouraging notes, drawings and letters” from now through the end of Training Camp.

Fans are not allowed to attend Training Camp due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization hopes this is a way people can share their “excitement for the upcoming season” from afar.

To submit messages to the team, fans can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team.

The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers:

Letters to Lambeau

PO Box 13092,

Green Bay, WI 54307

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and some lucky letter senders will be picked to receive a prize, including a digital message from a Packers player, a custom jersey, autographed Packers item or a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

