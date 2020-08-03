Event organized by Marshfield teens raises nearly $2,000 for BLM

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers of Marshfield’s Just Justice: An Educational Event on Black Lives Matter event have announced that the gathering, held on Friday at Columbia Park, raised nearly $2,000 for the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP.

The event was organized and hosted by the Marshfield Youth Organizers, a group made up of high school students and recent graduates.

Organizers say the event was held to shed a light on the issue of racism in central Wisconsin, and it encouraged community members of all different age, gender, race and ethnicity to come and educate themselves on racial equality and justice.

The event featured six speakers, four artists, a group of musicians, informational boards, baked goods for sale benefitting the two charities mentioned and even had a voter registration booth.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions were taken and face masks required.

