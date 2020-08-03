Couple cleans up trash on daily walk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Each day Ron and Lois Zahrt walk the Riverlife trail in Wausau to not only get a little exercise but to clean up the trash that was left behind from the day before.

The couple has been walking the trail together every morning for the last five years but started their clean-up efforts back in spring when they started to notice trash all along the river.

“I don’t like the trash around. It bothers me. So instead of complaining about it, we do something about it.”

Each day the couple stuffs a few plastic grocery bags in their pockets for their walk. They usually fill up two to three bags on their five to seven-mile walk.

While they know it’s only one part of Wausau, they hope their efforts can make a difference all around the city, and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

