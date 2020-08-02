Advertisement

Relay for Life Wausau holds drive-through Luminaria ceremony

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -50 different Relay for Life events took place Saturday throughout the Badger State, mostly done virtually.

But in Wausau, the most emotional, and touching period of any Relay for Life, the Luminaria ceremony, goes on with a drive through edition.

“Our Luminaria ceremony is an event where we remember our loved ones lost throughout their cancer journeys, and then we also honor our cancer survivors,” said Ali Aderholdt, a community development manager with the American Cancer Society.

And while most of the day’s events happened online, the pulling of the heart strings this ceremony causes, couldn’t be replicated behind a screen.

“We did want to make sure that it did happen this year,” Aderholdt said. “But we also wanted to abide by social distance and COVID guidelines.”

Over 250 bags were lit up to honor those lost, and those whose fight continues, like Cindy Guillen, who beat breast cancer six years ago.

“If you can come and drive through, take a look at the bags, each one might signify a person, a family, a cause,” Guillen said. “So, you can see all the different ways cancer has impacted people.”

“Luminaria just gives you all those feels,” said Jessica Lemke, also a community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “All those feels that you want to have to remember all your lost ones, and to fight for all those ones that are still battling.”

The lights, brighter through the night as the sun sets, representing hope and strength, in a year where we all need a little more than normal.

“Well I think as a survivor, it just shows the support,” Guillen said. “The lights, the glow, it just makes you feel like you’re surrounded by support.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Relay For Life Hosts Luminaria

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Relay For Life Hosts Luminaria

News

Lincoln Hills School Incident

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lincoln Hills School Incident

News

Law enforcement called to Lincoln Hills School after incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Police called after incident at Lincoln Hills School.

News

Lorenzo Cain Elects Not To Play

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lorenzo Cain Elects Not To Play

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sweet Corn Demand Rises

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sweet Corn Demand Rises

News

1 Dead in ATV Crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
1 Dead in ATV Crash

News

New COVID-19 cases top 1000 as mask mandate goes into effect

Updated: 4 hours ago
On the day Wisconsin begins its statewide mask mandate, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

News

As sweet corn season begins, demand is high, sellers say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Sweet Corn season is just underway, and demand is high than the last few years. Flytes Family farm, based out of Coloma, says it might be better than ever.

News

Why NewsChannel 7 anchors aren’t wearing masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
With Governor Tony Evers executive order requiring face masks statewide now in effect, you may have noticed our anchors aren’t wearing masks in the studio.