Potential COVID-19 exposure at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A person who had COVID-19 worked at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau during the infectious period, according to the Marathon County Health Department. There are patrons who may have had close contact with the person who the health department has not been able to identify.

The health department says people who visited the club at the following times may have been exposed to COVID-19: between Saturday, July 25 at 6 pm and Sunday, July 26 at 2:30 am; Monday, July 27 from 3 pm to 10:30 pm; between Thursday, July 30 at 7 pm to Friday, July 31 at 12:30 am; Friday, July 31 from 3 pm to 10 pm.

The health department is encouraging everyone who was present on those dates to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit to Showtime Gentleman’s Club. The club is now working closely with the Marathon County Health Department, according to a press release.

