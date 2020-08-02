Law enforcement called to Lincoln Hills School after incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement was called to Lincoln Hills School Saturday night after youth broke out of their housing units.

According to a statement from Director of Communications for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections John Beard, the kids never left the premises, but they caused some damage, breaking some windows. At least one kid had to be treated for cuts from broken glass.

“School staff called local law enforcement as a precaution to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Beard.

There were no known serious injuries to staff members. It is not clear what prompted the actions of the youth, according to Beard.

