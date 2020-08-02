First Alert Weather: Cooler with a showers possible ending the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today is one of those days that if you didn’t check the calendar, you’d think we had skipped a month to September with how much cooler it will be during the day. Clouds are going to be more common that breaks of sunshine with scattered showers possible throughout the day, along with a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon parts of Central Wisconsin. By no means will it be a washout today, but it’s a good idea to at least have the umbrella in case you run into one of those passing showers. Cooler than average temps with afternoon readings only peaking in the mid 60s to around 70.

Scattered showers will be possible through much of the day. (WSAW)

Any lingering showers will end early this evening, then clouds giving way to some clearing later tonight. Cool with lows by morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a slight chance of a pop up afternoon shower in parts of the north. High in the upper 60s to low 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rather cool to start the mornings with readings in the mid 40s to low 50s, while afternoon temps rebound into the low to mid 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday.

Daytime temps will be below average through Thursday, warming up late week. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Thursday with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny Friday with a chance of showers or a storm. High around 80. Next weekend is a bit warmer with intervals of sun and clouds Saturday, with a continued risk of scattered showers or storms. High in the low 80s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

