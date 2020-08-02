Advertisement

DHS reports 922 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 922 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with one new death. The percent of positive cases increased to 9.6%.

There are currently 9,994 active cases and 948 total deaths.

Central Wisconsin saw 73 new cases of COVID-19. 17 new cases in Marathon County, 10 in Portage and Waupaca County, 9 in Wood County, 6 in Vilas County, 5 in Waushara County, 4 in Shawano County, 3 in Adams County, and 2 in Langlade County, Lincoln County and Taylor County.

