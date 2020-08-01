Advertisement

Why NewsChannel 7 anchors aren’t wearing masks

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With Governor Tony Evers executive order requiring face masks statewide now in effect, you may notice our anchors aren’t wearing masks in the studio.

We want to be transparent and provide an explanation about why you won’t see them wearing masks during our daily newscasts on WSAW and WZAW.

Communication is essential to doing our job.  That means all our viewers have the ability to get the local news, weather, and sports that matter to them.  Masks prevent our deaf and hard of hearing viewers who read lips, from seeing our mouths. 

Included in Emergency Order #1 is also an exemption for media to not wear a mask, if we can remain socially distant. 

3.a.vi. While a single individual is giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, the single speaker may remove the face covering when actively speaking. While the face covering is removed, the speaker must remain at least 6 feet away from all other individuals at all times.  

We’re fortunate we have a large studio and can achieve this easily.  In fact, it’s something we’ve been doing for months in our NewsChannel 7 studio and will continue to do until it’s safe to return to our normal practices.

In our newsroom, we’ve already taken steps to install plexiglass as an added layer of protection for our staff, as well as increased cleaning of high traffic areas. Now we’ll also be wearing masks in the newsroom to ensure we can stay safe and continue to do our job.

