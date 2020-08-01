Advertisement

Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network

By Ashley Hommer and Tom Zurawski
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ace Hardware in Weston started its annual “Bucket Sale” for the Children’s Miracle Network Friday.

If you go to the store, you can buy a blue paint bucket for $5, and just about anything you can fit in the bucket is 20% off at the register. Select power tools and small appliances are 10% off.

All of the money stays local to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Children.

“We get a lot of positive feedback from customers. They recognize that it’s a very good program, something that is very beneficial to the young children that we have in the area,” Dave Huth, Ace Hardware Store Manager said.

The event runs through Sunday. You can also register to win prizes.

Ace Hardware and NewsChannel 7 are proud to partner with the Children’s Miracle Network.

