Saturday’s Brewers-Cardinals game canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball has canceled Saturday’s Brewers vs. Cardinals game due to more St. Louis players testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch four more Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total up to six of the Cardinals 58-person traveling party.

-#Stlcards have had 6 positive tests from their 58-person traveling part. Two Thursday. Four so far today.

-Those six have been isolated and will be retested.

-Everyone is being retested today.

According to the same report, not all the results from the Cardinals Friday tests have come back, and the team is being tested again on Saturday.

Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson tweeted out “Once again good to know” in response to the news.

