Advertisement

Rural Virtual Academy hosts special graduation ceremony in Kronenwetter

By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) -The Rural Virtual Academy based out of Medford was supposed to have graduation back in May. Instead, two months later, they packed out the parking lot at the Nitke Auction Center in Kronenwetter, for a commencement ceremony unlike any other.

Class speaker Adeline Fisher's speech reflected much of what her senior year, and Friday, her graduation ceremony became.

“Life is not planned like crazy things are going to happen such as this,” said Fisher. “And you need to be ready to just roll with the punches.”

The class of 2020's ceremony included a live stream, all audio played over a radio frequency so people could sit in their cars if they chose, and about a quarter of the 107-person graduating class receiving their diplomas in person.

“When I found out we were going to be able to have it, I was really excited,” Fisher said. “Just because like I know that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and this is something I’m going to remember for the rest of my years.”

“I don’t think today was an event that any normal 18-year old graduate would expect to have as a graduation ceremony,” said Charlie Heckel, administrator for the school. “But I do think today was exceptional and special.”

It may not have been normal, but it was important.

So many people have missed out on so much,” said Josh Duwe, director of activities for the school.t “If we can do it, let’s make it happen.”

“For a child to go through school for 14 years, including pre-school and on, it’s important to have a culminating ceremony like this to bring closure and celebration to such a huge accomplishment,” Heckel said. “Not only for the kids but certainly for the parents.”

“It was kind of a roller coaster of ups and downs,” Fisher said. “But in the end, it was worth it.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Going the distance for graduates

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

D.C. Everest details back-to-school plans

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Tom Zurawski
Ace Hardware in Weston started its annual “Bucket Sale” for the Children’s Miracle Network Friday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

Latest News

News

Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls to change logo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
WEAU learned Friday about plans for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls to change its logo.

News

Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

News

Growing list of law enforcement agencies say they won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Numerous law enforcement agencies are saying they won’t enforce the mask mandate from Governer Evers. The mandate goes into effect tomorrow. Oneida and Taylor county join numerous law enforcement agencies, like Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties. The Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids PD’s have also added that they will not be enforcing it. Many of them share a similar sentiment.

News

Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

News

Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago