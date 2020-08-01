Rural Virtual Academy hosts special graduation ceremony in Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) -The Rural Virtual Academy based out of Medford was supposed to have graduation back in May. Instead, two months later, they packed out the parking lot at the Nitke Auction Center in Kronenwetter, for a commencement ceremony unlike any other.

Class speaker Adeline Fisher's speech reflected much of what her senior year, and Friday, her graduation ceremony became.

“Life is not planned like crazy things are going to happen such as this,” said Fisher. “And you need to be ready to just roll with the punches.”

The class of 2020's ceremony included a live stream, all audio played over a radio frequency so people could sit in their cars if they chose, and about a quarter of the 107-person graduating class receiving their diplomas in person.

“When I found out we were going to be able to have it, I was really excited,” Fisher said. “Just because like I know that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and this is something I’m going to remember for the rest of my years.”

“I don’t think today was an event that any normal 18-year old graduate would expect to have as a graduation ceremony,” said Charlie Heckel, administrator for the school. “But I do think today was exceptional and special.”

It may not have been normal, but it was important.

So many people have missed out on so much,” said Josh Duwe, director of activities for the school.t “If we can do it, let’s make it happen.”

“For a child to go through school for 14 years, including pre-school and on, it’s important to have a culminating ceremony like this to bring closure and celebration to such a huge accomplishment,” Heckel said. “Not only for the kids but certainly for the parents.”

“It was kind of a roller coaster of ups and downs,” Fisher said. “But in the end, it was worth it.”

