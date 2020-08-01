Advertisement

Raking Rafters: The Northwoods League’s most dominant lineup resides in Wisconsin Rapids

RAFTERS
RAFTERS
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The most lethal lineup in the Northwoods League by far resides at Witter Field. The Rafters have hit 30 home runs in 2020, 9 more than the next closest team.

“It’s nice to have other guys in the lineup who can do damage and you can take pressure off yourself,” said first basemen Jack-Thomas Wold.

The Rats also have a four-way tie atop their team leaderboard: Wold, Billy Cook, Ryan Walstad, and Hank Zeisler all have five on the season.

“You know the big saying right now is you don’t make money off of singles or walks,” said Cook, an outfielder for Rapids. “You make money off hitting extra base hits.”

“I’m not the biggest guy in the world like Billy (Cook) over here,” said Walstad, a second basemen. “I never try to hit home runs, it just happens.”

The Rafters power surge has been on display all season, and it has come as no surprise to anyone on the team.

They knew right from the jump they had a chance to be the most potent lineup in the Northwoods League.

“Probably the first day of BP when I felt pretty rusty myself, and I was just watching all these guys swing, and I was just like there looks like there is no rust here,” Wold says. “These guys are just mashing balls.”

While they try not to get caught up in the great Rapids home run chase, a friendly competition definitely exists.

It’s one they all think makes them better.

“You kind of hit one and you’re feeling good,” Cook says. “You go up to them ‘Hey, better watch out.’ or ‘Hey, I’m the leader.’”

“It’s not as much of a motivation thing seeing other people do it, and it’s like I have to do it now,” Wold says. “It’s a comfortable thing. It’s like they both hit home runs this game, maybe it’s a trend. Maybe I’m gonna get one too. Hitting is contagious.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: 1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

Baseball

Northwoods League cancels Rivets vs. Woodchucks game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Northwoods League has announced that the game between the Rockford Rivets and Wisconsin Woodchucks has been canceled.

News

Brewers’ home opener against Cardinals postponed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Multiple people from the Cardinals' camp have reportedly tested positive.

Nfl

Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Two more Packers players have reportedly been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

Latest News

Mlb

Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
According to multiple reports, Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho is getting the call to the big leagues.

Mlb

Woodruff dominates as Brewers silence punchless Pirates 3-0

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday night

News

UPDATE: Marathon County Health Department explains letter to local schools regarding sports

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles and Reece Van Haaften
In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

Baseball

Rafters win 8-3 with impressive power display

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters took another game at home, raising their record to a league-best 19th win with a 8-3 victory. The Rafters struck for three home runs in the win, leading throughout.

Mlb

Frazier hits go-ahead homer in 8th, Pirates edge Brewers 8-6

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Nfl

Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opts-out of 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess announced he is opting-out of the 2020 season via his instagram.