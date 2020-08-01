Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday the park will be closed until further notice due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Vice President of Water Parks Bill Lentz said since opening this summer, the water park has implemented extensive safety protocols. These include temperature checks for all guests and employees, requiring face masks, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance.

“The first and foremost priority of Noah’s Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members,” Lentz said.

Lentz said the water park will work closely with Sauk County Health Department and other experts at this time. Additionally, the park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization Saturday, and will be closed until further notice.

Water Park officials will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.