New COVID-19 cases top 1000 as mask mandate goes into effect

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW/WMTV) - On the day Wisconsin begins its statewide mask mandate, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,062 more cases were confirmed statewide Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 876 cases per day.

The past day also saw DHS tally nearly 14,000 tests. Of those tests, 7.1 percent were positive.13 Wisconsinites died in the past 24 hours.

In Central Wisconsin, there are 89 new cases of COVID-19. One person in Marathon County died and 14 people tested positive. There were 13 new cases in Lincoln County and 10 in Ashland and Waupaca Counties.

