Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases top 1000 as mask mandate goes into effect

(AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW/WMTV) - On the day Wisconsin begins its statewide mask mandate, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,062 more cases were confirmed statewide Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 876 cases per day.

The past day also saw DHS tally nearly 14,000 tests. Of those tests, 7.1 percent were positive.13 Wisconsinites died in the past 24 hours.

In Central Wisconsin, there are 89 new cases of COVID-19. One person in Marathon County died and 14 people tested positive. There were 13 new cases in Lincoln County and 10 in Ashland and Waupaca Counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lorenzo Cain Elects Not To Play

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lorenzo Cain Elects Not To Play

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Sweet Corn Demand Rises

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sweet Corn Demand Rises

News

1 Dead in ATV Crash

Updated: 12 minutes ago
1 Dead in ATV Crash

Latest News

News

As sweet corn season begins, demand is high, sellers say

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Sweet Corn season is just underway, and demand is high than the last few years. Flytes Family farm, based out of Coloma, says it might be better than ever.

News

Why NewsChannel 7 anchors aren’t wearing masks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
With Governor Tony Evers executive order requiring face masks statewide now in effect, you may have noticed our anchors aren’t wearing masks in the studio.

News

1 dead after ATV crash in Lincoln County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
One man is dead after crashing an ATV near County Road M in the Town of Corning Thursday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Cooler for the 2nd half of the weekend with scattered showers and perhaps a storm.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday the park will be closed until further notice due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.