Lorenzo Cain opts-out of 2020 MLB season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder Lorenzo Cain will be opting-out of the 2020 season.

“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season. We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”

In five games, Cain was hitting .333 with two RBIs. The news of Cain opting-out came shortly after the Cardinals-Brewers game was canceled due to the Cardinals having four more positive COVID-19 tests.

