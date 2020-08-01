Advertisement

Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls to change logo

Leinenkugel's to change logo
Leinenkugel's to change logo(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU learned Friday about plans for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls to change its logo.

Here is the statement sent to WEAU by Molson Coors on behalf of Dick Leinenkugel:

“Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand. In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

News

Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

News

Growing list of law enforcement agencies say they won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Numerous law enforcement agencies are saying they won’t enforce the mask mandate from Governer Evers. The mandate goes into effect tomorrow. Oneida and Taylor county join numerous law enforcement agencies, like Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties. The Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids PD’s have also added that they will not be enforcing it. Many of them share a similar sentiment.

News

Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

Latest News

News

Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Republican challengers for 3rd Congressional District seat square off in debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican challengers for 3rd Congressional District seat square off in debate

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Travel industry bounces back trends: stay close, no shared spaces

Updated: 4 hours ago