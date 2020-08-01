First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the last full month of summer! In contrast to the past couple of weekends in the Wisconsin River Valley, it is not as hot or humid this time. However, one constant will be the risk of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm as the weekend goes along.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Any storms will produce brief downpours and some lightning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s in the north, while in the upper 50s to low 60s in Central Wisconsin. Considerable cloudiness and cool on Sunday with scattered showers and perhaps a storm. Rainfall will be less than a quarter-inch in most locations. Afternoon readings struggling to make it out of the upper 60s to around 70.

Some clearing takes place Sunday night as the cold front sparking the wet weather in the region shifts to our southeast.

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday, mid 70s on Wednesday. Clouds roll back in for Thursday with scattered showers and a storm possible. High in the mid 70s. Partly sunny Friday, a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer to start off next weekend with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

