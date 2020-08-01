Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Clouds increasing with scattered showers tonight and on Sunday.
Showers at times on Sunday.
Showers at times on Sunday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the last full month of summer! In contrast to the past couple of weekends in the Wisconsin River Valley, it is not as hot or humid this time. However, one constant will be the risk of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm as the weekend goes along.

Turning mostly cloudy tonight with showers possible overnight.
Turning mostly cloudy tonight with showers possible overnight.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Any storms will produce brief downpours and some lightning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s in the north, while in the upper 50s to low 60s in Central Wisconsin. Considerable cloudiness and cool on Sunday with scattered showers and perhaps a storm. Rainfall will be less than a quarter-inch in most locations. Afternoon readings struggling to make it out of the upper 60s to around 70.

Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday with times of wet weather.
Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday with times of wet weather.(WSAW)
Scattered showers are expected at times on Sunday.
Scattered showers are expected at times on Sunday.(WSAW)
Scattered showers and perhaps a storm on Sunday.
Scattered showers and perhaps a storm on Sunday.(WSAW)
Scattered showers are expected through Sunday evening.
Scattered showers are expected through Sunday evening.(WSAW)

Some clearing takes place Sunday night as the cold front sparking the wet weather in the region shifts to our southeast.

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday, mid 70s on Wednesday. Clouds roll back in for Thursday with scattered showers and a storm possible. High in the mid 70s. Partly sunny Friday, a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer to start off next weekend with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great end to the week

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly dry with comfortable temperatures ending July.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

Latest News

National

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Southern California

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook Southern California on Thursday morning.

News

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August, with best viewing just before sunrise each morning.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A wonderful Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice pattern continues

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Showers or weak t-storms possible south today.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great weather to wrap up the month

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A great way to end the month

National

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hawaii avoided a direct hit Monday from Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.