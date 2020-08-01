Advertisement

As sweet corn season begins, demand is high, sellers say

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sweet Corn season is just underway, and demand is high than the last few years.

Flyte Family farm, based out of Coloma, says it might be better than ever.

“People are being wonderful about buying local, supporting farmers, being patient with us as mother nature provides for us,” Jessica Rettler of Flyte Family Farms said.

Last year in stands like Stevens Point, they were selling five to ten bags of corn a day. This year, it’s 15 to 20.

At Cee Dee Acres Market, owner David Dalski has seen a similar trend. He’s unsure of why that is. Dalski has grown sweet corn at his farm for 35 years. He hasn’t seen the cost for corn this high in a while.

“The cost of sweet corn this year is.. Compared to other years, it’s up there,” Dalski said.

Dalski takes pride in the quality of his sweet corn. That’s why he speculates people like shopping local and outside for their corn.

“People are much more comfortable shopping outside at a market rather than in a store,” Dalski explained.

Rettler thinks it’s because more people are at home.

“Our speculation is just that families are home,” Rettler said.

Maybe it’s just that the taste of sweet corn is just too irresistible.

“This is my enjoyment; this is my life. I enjoy doing sweet corn, produce, the whole 9 yards.”

Cee Dee Acres Market just started picking their corn a couple days ago. That corn has made its way to the stands. Flyte Family Farm has been selling their own corn for two to three weeks.

Both stands are located in Steven’s Point. For specific locations, go here for Flyte Family Farm, and here for Cee Dee Acres Market.

On the day Wisconsin begins its statewide mask mandate, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

With Governor Tony Evers executive order requiring face masks statewide now in effect, you may have noticed our anchors aren’t wearing masks in the studio.

|
By Stella Porter
One man is dead after crashing an ATV near County Road M in the Town of Corning Thursday.

|
By Jeremy Tabin
Cooler for the 2nd half of the weekend with scattered showers and perhaps a storm.

Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

|
By Vanessa Reza
Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday the park will be closed until further notice due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.