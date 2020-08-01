Advertisement

1 dead after ATV crash in Lincoln County

(WNDU)
By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF CORNING, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after crashing an ATV near County Road M in the Town of Corning Thursday.

The man is identified as David William Shadrick of Medford. He was 68 years old.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash Friday morning around 9:30 am. Deputies and wardens believe Shadrick was riding his four-wheeler on his property the day before when he hit a cable stretched across the driveway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, according to a release from the county. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

Deputies, along with wardens from the DNR, Merrill Fire Department Ambulance and Corning Fire and First Responders responded to the scene. The DNR is now investigating the incident.

