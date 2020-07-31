Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

Gov. Tony Evers announces statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Tony Evers announces statewide mask mandate.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, the GOP Senate leader said Friday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order, which is slated to take effect on Saturday. Fitzgerald, a candidate for Congress who faces a GOP primary on Aug. 11, also did not indicate when the Senate might convene.

“Republicans in the state Senate stand ready to convene the body to end the governor’s order,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “The governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this. How can we trust that he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”

State law gives the Legislature authority to revoke a governor’s emergency order. The Assembly, controlled by Republicans, would also have to vote to strike down the order. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday said he expected the order to face a legal challenge, but didn’t raise the possibility of the Legislature taking action. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has not met since mid-April, despite calls from Evers and Democrats to convene to take up issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including ensuring that the Wisconsin National Guard can continue its work across the state assisting in testing for COVID-19.

A message left with Fitzgerald’s office for further comment was not immediately returned. Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback referred to comments he made on Thursday calling it “risky business” for the Legislature to revoke a mask mandate that polls show has broad public support.

Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday and issued a separate order requiring masks to be worn, with some exceptions, by everyone age 5 and up while inside or in enclosed places. The order does not apply to people in their private homes. It was slated to run until Sept. 28, with violators facing a $200 fine.

Wisconsin has had more than 52,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 919 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started. That death count is the 28th-highest in the country and the 35th highest per capita, at nearly 16 deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 70, an increase of nearly 9%.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

3rd Congressional GOP candidates talk masks, pandemic relief in first debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Two Republican candidates looking to unseat longtime Democrat representative Ron Kind in Wisconsin’s third Congressional district went head to head in their first debate on Friday, hosted virtually by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Latest News

News

Starbucks coming to Rothschild, scheduled to open in April 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
Renderings released this week show a contemporary free-standing Starbucks is planned for Rothschild on the corner of Business Hwy. 51 and Kort Street.

News

Reports: Brewers’ home opener against Cardinals postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Multiple people from the Cardinals' camp have reportedly tested positive.

News

Red Cross, Packers to celebrate 10K-pint milestone at community blood drive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive is by appointment only. That’s so the Packers and Red Cross can maintain social distancing and take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, July 31, 2020.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here's the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 31, 2020.

News

Three hurt in two-vehicle collison in Wausau

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Three people were hurt in the crash which left one vehicle on its roof.

News

Central Wisconsin Maskers group applauding statewide mask mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Central Wisconsin Maskers group applauded Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate Thursday.