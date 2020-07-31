Three hurt in two-vehicle collison in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are recovering after their vehicles collided late Thursday night in Wausau.

Both vehicles had a green light at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 52 and the access ramps for U.S. Highway 51, according to Wausau Police. When one vehicle turned, it was hit by the other coming from the opposite direction.

One of the vehicles involved rolled over onto its roof but authorities say all three injuries are minor.

Traffic violation citations were issued but the initial investigation shows neither alcohol nor speed as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.