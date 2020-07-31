Advertisement

Still time to complete 2020 census

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you haven't completed the 2020 U.S. Census, the Census Bureau wants to remind everyone to complete it as soon as possible.

On Thursday, July 30, the Census Bureau was stationed at Wausau City Hall for its “Wausau Count” event.

The event helped provide those in Wausau an opportunity to get questions answered and to complete the survey.

By completing the census, it helps communities get a better understanding of where the money is needed.

“It’s important for our programs, our social programs that we have here, our roadways, any of the money that will be allocated to the various cities is important for all of us for the programs that are available,” Executive Assistant of the Wausau Mayor’s Office Kathi Groeschel said.

Everyone is encouraged to complete the census online or to fill out a mail-in form as soon as possible.

Starting Aug. 11 until Oct. 31, the Census Bureau will begin going door to door to receive complete surveys from residents.

