Starbucks coming to Rothschild, scheduled to open in April 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Renderings released this week show a contemporary free-standing Starbucks is planned for Rothschild on the corner of Business Hwy. 51 and Kort Street.

A media release from Lokre Companies said the new cafe with a drive-thru will be built next to Check into Cash and Polito’s Pizza. Plans include demolishing part of the existing retail center to make room for the Starbucks.

The release said, “The coffeehouse will offer a gathering place to meet friends and family while enjoying quality service, an inviting atmosphere, and an exceptional beverage.”

Construction is set to begin in late August 2020 and finish in the spring of 2021. The Grand Opening tentatively scheduled for April 2021.

With the completion of this Starbucks next year, it will be the fourth coffeehouse in Marathon County.

