‘Rise up for the Children’ campaign looks to bring awareness to Child Trafficking

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau joined 148 other cities worldwide in a ‘Rise up for the Children’ awareness campaign today.

The campaigns were initiated by “Operation Underground Railroad”, who save trafficked children around the world.

Child trafficking is the second largest money-maker for illegal activities at about 150 billion dollars. From January to June of this year there was a 90 percent increase in online sexual activity compared to the same time last year.

“What we asked everyone to do is come to stand in place for one of those millions of children who are being trafficked. And hoping that they know there’s a light and people are fighting for them to free them.” said Nicole Thomas, a volunteer for “Our Rescue”.

She says that the majority of children are not being kidnapped, but rather being exploited in their own home or community.

Thomas also says that learning about what signs of trafficking look like will help it the fight against trafficking.

