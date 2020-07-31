Advertisement

Reports: Brewers’ home opener against Cardinals postponed

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Brewers home opener, scheduled for Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, has reportedly been postponed after multiple positive tests from the Cardinals camp.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the news. It is unclear exactly how many positives there were.

The Cardinals are reportedly remaining in their hotel in Milwaukee and self-isolating, with no plans to go to Miller Park today.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

