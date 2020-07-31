Advertisement

Red Cross, Packers to celebrate 10K-pint milestone at community blood drive

The July 31 Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive is being held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive Friday outside Lambeau Field.

The July 31 Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive is being held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive is by appointment only. That’s so the Packers and Red Cross can maintain social distancing and take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donors are asked to wear a mask. There will be temperature checks.

Here’s how you make an appointment:

Go online to https://www.redcrossblood.org/

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Red Cross Blood Donor App: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood due to the pandemic.

The Packers and Red Cross have been holding the community blood drive since 2009. On Friday, they’ll celebrate their 10,000-pint milestone.

“We are grateful for the Green Bay Packers and all blood donors who have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic,” said Laura McGuire, communications manager, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those donors who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need is constant. We look forward to helping the community reach its next major milestone.”

The person who donates pint 10,000 will receive a Red Cross bag and $100 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop.

“Not everybody can go to Packers games and things like that, so it gives the American Red Cross the opportunity to welcome our donors into the beautiful stadium they have to offer. It gives us the chance to collect a lot of blood in a one day setting while kind of getting that green and gold,” says Jessica Brabant, American Red Cross.

