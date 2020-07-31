Recipe: Potato succotash from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Other than potatoes’ great nutritional value -- that includes high amounts of Vitamin C and Potassium -- they are delicious. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shared a recipe for Potato Succotash.

Ingredients

Instructions

In a deep saute pan, add potatoes and pour enough water to cover potatoes halfway. Bring to a boil and allow to evaporate (approximately five minutes)

Add two tablespoons of olive oil and cook potatoes until golden, reserve for later.

In the same pan, add remaining olive oil, onions, and peppers. Cook approximately five minutes to start the caramelization of the onions. Return the potatoes to the pan, along with the garlic. Cook an additional five minutes.

Add zucchini and peas, cook another five to eight minutes until zucchini is tender.