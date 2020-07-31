Recipe: Potato succotash from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Other than potatoes’ great nutritional value -- that includes high amounts of Vitamin C and Potassium -- they are delicious. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shared a recipe for Potato Succotash.
Ingredients
- 1/2 bag Dynamic Duo Little Potatoes quartered
- 4 Tbsp extra virgin olive divided
- 1/2 small yellow onion diced
- 1 red pepper diced
- 1 yellow pepper diced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 medium zucchini cut into 1/2-inch rounds then quartered
- 1/2 cup peas fresh or frozen
- 1/2 cup dill chopped
- 1/4 cup parsley chopped
- 1 jalapeno seeded and sliced
- 1/2 lemon juiced
- salt & pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup pea shoots
Instructions
- In a deep saute pan, add potatoes and pour enough water to cover potatoes halfway. Bring to a boil and allow to evaporate (approximately five minutes)
- Add two tablespoons of olive oil and cook potatoes until golden, reserve for later.
- In the same pan, add remaining olive oil, onions, and peppers. Cook approximately five minutes to start the caramelization of the onions. Return the potatoes to the pan, along with the garlic. Cook an additional five minutes.
- Add zucchini and peas, cook another five to eight minutes until zucchini is tender.
- Remove from heat, add dill, parsley, jalapeno, lemon juice, and then season to taste. On a serving platter, arrange the pea shoots, pour succotash on top and serve.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.