Program teaches young girls about soft skills

30 girls who participate with the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area are part of the event.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Young girls in the Wausau area are learning soft skills and making new friends through a program called “High Tea”.

Today was the first of four empowerment sessions, which focused on being healthy. 30 girls who participate with the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area are part of the “High Tea” event.

“We know that these will be the future business leaders in our community, so to really help them these soft skills at a young age, and carry that through their elementary, middle, high school years is really going to turn them into resilient leaders in the future.” said Cassandra Ambrosius, the communications director at the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area.

Other sessions include ‘Dream Big’, ‘Giving Back’, and learning how to conduct oneself in a professional environment.

“It really helps to empower a lot of the younger girls. kind of give these girls a sense of independence that, you know, you have control over your own happiness and how to be respectful to everybody.” says high school junior Malya Reed.

The official “High Tea” celebration is August 13.

