Possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Wisconsin Rapids bars

The Wood County Health Department has received notification of possible exposures where people who have tested positive for COVID-19 had visited during their infectious period.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department confirmed possible COVID-19 exposure at two bars in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday.

According to a news release, the exposures were at 4 Stools Short on July 21st from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Whiskey Rapids Saloon on July 25th and 26th between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Health officials say the exposure was during the infectious period. Right now, officials are working with the Department of Health Services to contact trace and find people who may have been exposed.

If you think you were exposed, stay home and quarantine and call the Wood County Health Department at (715) 421-8911 for further direction.

