Pandemic sheds light on experiences of youth aging out of foster care

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The coronavirus pandemic is heightening challenges young adults who age out of foster care already face and it is providing others a glimpse of what that reality is like.

By the end of 2020, 34 youth will have aged out of the foster care system in north-central Wisconsin. Some will become adults without natural support systems like family. That is a challenge at any time, but especially now.

“It was very scary because I don’t like the unknown,” Belle Weinfurtner said. She aged out in 2019 and was still working on setting up the basic things she needed to support herself in Marshfield.

“COVID-19 adds a layer of complexity for sure, but youth in general struggle with a number of different things from finding employment that pays a liveable wage,” Aidyn Laurynz, Marathon County Social Services’ independent living, and kinship care coordinator said. She provides services for youth in foster care before they age out. “Oftentimes they’re trying to make it on their own, sometimes with a roommate, sometimes not. So, finding adequate housing that safe and affordable, and then also finding a landlord that will rent to an 18-year-old with no credit and often no cosigner.”

“Also, navigating transportation barriers,” she continued. “So we have youth who are working on getting their licenses. Sometimes they’re able to do that while in care and we can certainly provide support them navigating the systems afterward to get those licenses, but then barriers as far as transportation costs, so buying a new car, paying for insurance, doing the maintenance for the car and that sort of thing.”

Some youth in foster care do not meet high school graduation requirements and have to work on finishing their GED. Some make plans to go to college, while others look to get into the workforce and many have other barriers due to their particular situations.

Now add in the impacts of COVID-19.

The pandemic has threatened people’s jobs, livelihoods, homes, health both mental and physical, access to education, access to almost everything, which is where a lot of youth coming out of foster care on their own start.

“These might not be new obstacles for these youth, but they’re definitely larger,” Lacey Piekarski, Wood County Human Services’ employment and training manager and the TRAIL program regional manager said.

“The pandemic has been a real eye-opener for society to understand where we have breaks in support systems and it helps raise the awareness of this is what youth aging out of foster care have dealt with for generations,” Tom Prete said.

He is the NorthCentral Programs regional manager, which partners with county social services departments to provide various programming and resources, including the NorthCentral Transition Resource Agency – Independent Living (TRAIL). TRAIL helps provide support for young adults up to age 21 who were in a court-ordered, out-of-home care placement. Weinfurtner is one of 74 emerging adults who are part of the trail program.

“I was going through Job Corps.,” Weinfurtner began, “and with it being shut down because of the coronavirus I was contacting Beth (her independent living coordinator) and asking if there was any assistance with getting an apartment. She sent me links to available apartments that I can get without having renters experience because I’ve never rented a house before and I found one. I messaged her and she’s like ‘I’ll send them a check with the first month’s rent and security deposit and if you’re struggling with the second month’s rent, I can help you out with that.”

She was able to get her high school diploma and now is renting her apartment with the money she gets from her job as a bricklayer and has kept her job despite the pandemic, she told NewsChannel 7 with a smile.

However, not all young adults in similar shoes have been so fortunate.

“I’ve had a couple of youth who got their first jobs and then were laid off because they were recently hired and didn’t have seniority,” Beth Larsen, the same independent living coordinator for Wood County Human Services that helped Weinfurtner said. “So, just being able to job search I think now looks a little bit differently too.”

Laurynz mentioned, like people who have not been through the foster care system, some young adults cannot work because they are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, or they feel they cannot safely work in the job they have, causing them to potentially have to find a new job.

“Access to cellphones,” Larsen continued. “A lot of my youth have cellphones, but they’re WiFi only and if they don’t have WiFi and the library is closed, and other things are kind of happening, they aren’t able to job search as successfully as they had been.”

That is a similar challenge when it comes to education currently, as many schools now rely on virtual learning, and some youth do not have natural support systems to advocate for what they need to complete their education. For those who are in college, Prete said it is already tough to find a temporary place for them to live if they cannot live on campus during breaks, but now the college schedule is uncertain, meaning living situations are uncertain, which has caused some college-bound young adults to shift for now.

“Their plans are still to go to school in the future,” Larsen said. “But with the dorms and class schedules kind of changing and some being remote and some being in person, they’ve decided to take a break.”

Larsen said some of the biggest issues young adults have brought up to her during the pandemic are the same challenges nearly everyone else is facing: isolation, not being able to see the support networks they have or their classmates and coworkers.

“We’ve tried to really focus on, okay how are we taking care of ourselves, how are we staying focused, and staying motivated? There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “I don’t know when that will be, but they’ve been really able to zone in on that and being able to kind of work through a lot of those challenges.”

Larsen, Prete, Laurynz, Piekarski said for those that want to help emerging adults in this position, they ask that you reach out to their agency to get connected with them.

“I think the hardest challenge... emerging adults have is having strong, healthy, relationships with other people,” Prete said. He explained they do not have a mentorship program because they do not want to pay people to create relationships with them because it is never long-lasting and so many other relationships these young adults have are “transactional.” He said research shows youth who create healthy relationships with more than one adult have a much better chance at being successful adults.

“Start forming relationships and giving youth experiences to understand there are multiple ways that a person can have friendships and have relationships that are healthy and supportive and aren’t contingent,” he said. “You know, we have many youth and many adults who couch surf and so their relationships become transactional because I need to take care of an immediate need.”

He also asked that people who are landlords or employers to add a question of “are you a former foster youth?”

“Because by that alone, they know that maybe they’re not going to have the credit score that they may be looking for, they may not have a cosigner, but they’re a youth or they’re an adult who is really trying to make ends meet and they also have a program like ours who are backing them, so they’re not just automatically screening them out,” Prete said.

He added that young adults who have aged out of foster care can be part of the Youth Advisory Council, which helps them to share their stories and experiences with community organizations and groups so they can gain a better understanding of the experience and stop the stigma. With COVID-19 knocking out in-person events, he said if anyone has any other creative ideas of how they can share their stories with community groups, businesses, and organizations, reach out.

