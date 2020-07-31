Advertisement

Northwoods League cancels Rivets vs. Woodchucks game

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods League has announced that the game between the Rockford Rivets and Wisconsin Woodchucks Friday has been canceled. The league announced that one of the Rockford Rivets staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Rockford.

“The positive test is located in Illinois and this person did not travel with the team into Wisconsin,” the press release said.

The release went on to say: “Those with single game tickets for tonight’s Woodchucks game can redeem those tickets for any other regular season 2020 home game based on availability.”

Friday’s game was supposed to include fireworks. Those have been canceled as well.

