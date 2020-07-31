National Wellness Month during stressful times: assess your overall health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As a trusted health and lifestyle expert, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, affectionately known as ‘Dr. Jackie’ on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine”, has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge and compassion. She has a passion for prevention, especially when it comes to women’s health.

On Friday, Dr. Jackie joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain why National Wellness Month, which falls in August, will provide special challenges with the stress of quarantines, a pandemic and sheltering in place. This year, more than any in recent history, it’s important to remind everyone to take a moment and access their overall physical and mental health.

Some wellness checks Dr. Jackie discusses:

· Numerous ways that each of us can promote personal wellness

· How effective are vitamins and supplements and for young and older people

· Serious problems everyone should look out for

· What you can do to be as safe as possible during the pandemic

