How to help kids adapt to mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to healthychildren.org, children under the age of two should not wear a mask. But kids 2 and older can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

Wisconsin’s mask mandate is required for anyone 5 years of age or older. Keeping a mask on a child can sometimes be a daunting task.

When talking to children, it can sometimes help to focus on how germs are special to their own body, and that some germs are good and some are bad. Then correlate that to how wearing a mask can keep the bad germs away.

Mark Reason of Gleason has a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old. He says it’s a constant struggle to keep a mask on his little ones.

“It’s incredibly hard to get him to wear a mask,” Reason said. “It’s incredibly hard to keep it on. They don’t make masks in their sizes. I have to make masks for them. We try not to go anywhere. The socializing is, kind of, not right. But, I’d rather them be safe.””

Reason says he, himself, is immune-deficient so he has to take even more precautions. And on top of that, he also works in a nursing home.

Some other tips to help you and your child include, putting a mask on their favorite stuffed animal. Or stand with them looking in a mirror with your masks on and talk about it.

For additional advice, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.