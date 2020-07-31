Advertisement

How the travel industry has evolved into new trends

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While the travel industry, including Airbnb, has been hit hard by COVID-19 – and there will continue to be tremendous uncertainty moving forward – recent booking data shows that travel is beginning to bounce back. As the travel industry evolves, a new survey conducted by Airbnb has identified a series of trends that will shape travel in the weeks and months to come.

According to the survey, popular travel trends include:

1) Backyard trips – 60% of all domestic U.S. bookings have been for trips within 300 miles.

2) Heading to rural destinations – Over 20% of bookings are in listings in rural areas like the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, Berkshires, Coastal New Hampshire, Northern Minnesota, South Shore Lake Michigan and the Outer Banks. Cabins and boutique hotels are among the most-searched listings

3) Increase in family travel – family travel has increased by 43% this year

Like most businesses, Airbnb has had to make adjustments during COVID-19, including launching Online Experiences and an Enhanced Clean Protocol, a set of step-by-step guidelines developed with top medical experts to help hosts protect themselves and their guests by providing safe stays. They have also engaged with local communities to promote travel and economic growth during this difficult time.

On Friday, Chris Lehane, VP for Global Public Policy and Communications at Airbnb joined NewsChannel 7 to discuss how COVID-19 has forever transformed the travel industry, the top travel trends moving forward and what Airbnb is doing to help promote travel and economic growth in local communities

For more information visit:  AIRBNB.COM

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network

News

Growing list of law enforcement agencies say they won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Numerous law enforcement agencies are saying they won’t enforce the mask mandate from Governer Evers. The mandate goes into effect tomorrow. Oneida and Taylor county join numerous law enforcement agencies, like Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties. The Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids PD’s have also added that they will not be enforcing it. Many of them share a similar sentiment.

News

Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Group of Wausau parents call on school district to open schools

News

Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Many area law enforcement agencies say they're too busy to enforce mask mandate

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Republican challengers for 3rd Congressional District seat square off in debate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Republican challengers for 3rd Congressional District seat square off in debate

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

News

Travel industry bounces back trends: stay close, no shared spaces

Updated: 1 hours ago