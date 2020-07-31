How the travel industry has evolved into new trends

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While the travel industry, including Airbnb, has been hit hard by COVID-19 – and there will continue to be tremendous uncertainty moving forward – recent booking data shows that travel is beginning to bounce back. As the travel industry evolves, a new survey conducted by Airbnb has identified a series of trends that will shape travel in the weeks and months to come.

According to the survey, popular travel trends include:

1) Backyard trips – 60% of all domestic U.S. bookings have been for trips within 300 miles.

2) Heading to rural destinations – Over 20% of bookings are in listings in rural areas like the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, Berkshires, Coastal New Hampshire, Northern Minnesota, South Shore Lake Michigan and the Outer Banks. Cabins and boutique hotels are among the most-searched listings

3) Increase in family travel – family travel has increased by 43% this year

Like most businesses, Airbnb has had to make adjustments during COVID-19, including launching Online Experiences and an Enhanced Clean Protocol, a set of step-by-step guidelines developed with top medical experts to help hosts protect themselves and their guests by providing safe stays. They have also engaged with local communities to promote travel and economic growth during this difficult time.

On Friday, Chris Lehane, VP for Global Public Policy and Communications at Airbnb joined NewsChannel 7 to discuss how COVID-19 has forever transformed the travel industry, the top travel trends moving forward and what Airbnb is doing to help promote travel and economic growth in local communities

For more information visit: AIRBNB.COM

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.