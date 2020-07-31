Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Friday with a cooldown for next week

A nice way to end the work week today
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today wraps up one of the nicest work-weeks we have seen for most of this summer. We will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will also be around 5mph so it will remain comfortable for much of the day ahead. Tomorrow we keep up the pattern with temperatures also in the upper 70s and low 80s. We have a small chance to see a spotty shower late in the day Saturday, but most of the shower activity will hold off until the overnight hours, and some showers could linger into Sunday as well.

The latest models for the weekend showers are underwhelming right now. We are not looking at a risk for excessive rainfall, and there is also no severe threat as of right now. The latest data is showing that we just have a chance for a few showers, and possibly an isolated weaker thunderstorm. This will however bring some changes to the extended forecast after the showers move out.

The main change we will see for next week is a cooldown that will make for some even nicer days than what we have seen this week. Next Monday through Thursday at least looks to remain in the low to mid 70s for the afternoons with more sunshine returning. Next week may even have this week beat by the looks of things right now!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great end to the week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly dry with comfortable temperatures ending July.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Southern California

Updated: 20 hours ago
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook Southern California on Thursday morning.

News

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August, with best viewing just before sunrise each morning.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A wonderful Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice pattern continues

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Showers or weak t-storms possible south today.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great weather to wrap up the month

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A great way to end the month

National

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hawaii avoided a direct hit Monday from Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Turning less humid to start work week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A chance of evening showers or a storm, otherwise partly cloudy tonight. Less humid and a bit breezy Monday with more sun than clouds.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Muggy & warm with storms expected

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Continued quite humid today with showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds.