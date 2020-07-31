First Alert Weather: Fantastic Friday with a cooldown for next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today wraps up one of the nicest work-weeks we have seen for most of this summer. We will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will also be around 5mph so it will remain comfortable for much of the day ahead. Tomorrow we keep up the pattern with temperatures also in the upper 70s and low 80s. We have a small chance to see a spotty shower late in the day Saturday, but most of the shower activity will hold off until the overnight hours, and some showers could linger into Sunday as well.

The latest models for the weekend showers are underwhelming right now. We are not looking at a risk for excessive rainfall, and there is also no severe threat as of right now. The latest data is showing that we just have a chance for a few showers, and possibly an isolated weaker thunderstorm. This will however bring some changes to the extended forecast after the showers move out.

The main change we will see for next week is a cooldown that will make for some even nicer days than what we have seen this week. Next Monday through Thursday at least looks to remain in the low to mid 70s for the afternoons with more sunshine returning. Next week may even have this week beat by the looks of things right now!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.