Advertisement

DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

An internal company investigation is underway
DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace.
DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace.(Source: Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP, File)
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote. Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”

In a separate statement, the Warner Bros. studio said the investigation’s “primary findings” revealed what it called some flaws in the show’s daily management.

DeGeneres’ memo and the probe by the studio’s parent company followed a BuzzFeed News report in which one current and 10 former show employees complained about issues including being fired after taking medical or bereavement leave. One worker said she left because of comments about her race.

Most of the complaints were tied to executive producers and senior managers, BuzzFeed News said, but one ex-employee said DeGeneres needs to take more responsibility for the work environment. The people making the allegations were not identified.

The complaints contrast sharply with the show’s upbeat tenor and DeGeneres’ own public demeanor and exhortations for people to be kind and caring.

In its statement, Warner Bros. said it and DeGeneres take the allegations about the show’s “workplace culture very seriously” and that its parent company is seeking to determine the validity of the publicly reported allegations and understand the show’s daily workings.

“As a result, WarnerMedia interviewed dozens of current and former employees about the environment at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ... . And though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”

Steps are being taken to make several staffing changes and implement other steps, the studio said, without citing specifics. The internal investigation was first reported by Variety.

DeGeneres wrote that she has “deep compassion” for people who are treated unfairly or disregarded. That comes from someone who has been judged for “who I am,” said DeGeneres, who has detailed the price she paid for being openly gay.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she said in the memo.

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice,” DeGeneres said, adding that she would push herself and others to “learn and grow.”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from delivering her comments in person to staffers. She signed the message, “Stay safe and healthy” and “Love, Ellen.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Fauci: Safe, effective vaccine possible by end of 2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Fauci tells Congress other countries had fewer coronavirus cases because they responded more firmly

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Changes ahead for the weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A fantastic Friday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon

News

Travel industry bounces back trends: stay close, no shared spaces

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Recognizing National Wellness Month during stressful times

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Pandemic sheds light on experiences of youth aging out of foster care

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

News

D.C. Everest releases updated return to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday afternoon the D.C. Everest Area School District released its updated plan for students to return to classes in the fall.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Wausau school board president requests ethics investigation into county clerk as rising number of parents call for school reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
School board president and Congressional candidate Tricia Zunker is calling for an ethics investigation into Marathon county clerk Kim Trueblood for her posts made in a Facebook group of more than 800 Wausau parents calling for in-person school reopenings this fall, the county administrator and board chair have confirmed.