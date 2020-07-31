Advertisement

D.C. Everest releases updated return to school plan

Exteriors of D.C. Everest Middle School. Undated File (WSAW-TV)
Exteriors of D.C. Everest Middle School. Undated File (WSAW-TV)(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday afternoon the D.C. Everest Area School District released its updated plan for students to return to classes in the fall.

Right now, the district is offering “in-person, blended and virtual instruction options for students.” These options depend on the age and grade of your child. 4K and kindergarten students will be in-person, while students attending classes at the middle, junior and senior high schools will have blended instruction.

  • In-person instruction:
    • 4K and elementary students will be placed in cohorts. Students and staff will follow established safety protocols. ○ 4K students will attend half-day, in-person classes Monday – Friday.
    • Elementary school students will attend full-day, in-person classes Monday – Friday.
  • Blended instruction.
    • Secondary students will attend in-person classroom sessions (following established safety protocols) and participate in remote learning.
    • At DCE Middle School and DCE Junior High, students will be divided into two cohorts (groups).
      • Cohort A will attend school in person on Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday.
      • Cohort B will attend school in person on Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.
      • On the days students are not attending in-person classes, they will participate in remote learning.
    • At DCE Senior High, each student will have a unique, flexible, in-person schedule based on the courses in which they are enrolled. Teachers will schedule in-person class sessions each week.
  • Virtual Academies.
    • The Everest Virtual Academy (EVA) provides an independent, online learning experience for K-5 and 6-12 students who prefer an entirely virtual learning experience. All courses will take place online with no in-person instruction. Registration for EVA is open and will close on August 10.

The district said building principals will share more details about instruction as well as COVID-19 protocols in the coming weeks. You can also find updates on the FutureReady Restart page.

The plans will be updated as needed and reviewed by the D. C. Everest School Board. The board has a retreat meeting to discuss the FutureReady Restart on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m.

