Central Wisconsin Maskers group applauding statewide mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Maskers group applauded Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate Thursday.

It’s Facebook page shows how local businesses are helping stop the spread of COVID-19, like requiring staff and customers to wear masks.

The group’s organizer said the mandate will be good for the state economy.

This mandate is a sense of relief because now more people can take part in the economy because they understand, there’s a sense of certainty of what the protections will be,” John Omernik said.

Omernik said the mandate will mean people will have to change their habits, but a lot of businesses were already taking steps to protect the health of their customers.

