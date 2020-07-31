Central Wisconsin group holding Anti-Mask Mandate rally August 8
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group opposed to the mask mandate is planning a rally.
The organizers of the Facebook page said Thursday that the group, Open Central Wisconsin Now, will have an anti-mask mandate rally August 8th.
The exact time and location have not yet been set.
This is the same group that organized the rally in Mosinee to protest the Safer-At-Home order back in April.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.