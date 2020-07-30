Women: Don’t let taboo health issues get in the way of a healthy and fun summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For most people, summer means fun in the sun and days spent by the pool or at the beach. Unfortunately for many, summer can be the most dreaded season, especially for the 1 in 3 women in North America who suffer every day from urinary incontinence. Even though this is an incredibly common condition, women wait between six to eight years on average before talking to their doctor or considering a continence care brand.

Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD, a nationally known celebrity OB-GYN, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannnel 7 at 4 Thursday to guide viewers through a checklist of her most-asked patient questions when it comes to taboo topics, like incontinence, during the summer months.

“Almost half of us are not bringing it up with anybody, and I think that’s because of shame, and I think it’s because they don’t think there’s anything that can be done,” she said. “We dispel the shame by talk about it. We have bodies and sometimes they leak.”

Dr. Suzanne also said that a third of women are reaching for the wrong product, because they’re more comfortable going down the period product aisle than the urinary loss aisle. She said these products are very different and making sure you get the right one is important for maintaining health and safety.

She also explained how incontinence happens and offered straight-forward solutions for anyone experiencing it.

