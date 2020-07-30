Advertisement

Wausau mom helps families tackle the virtual school year

Kohli posted on Facebook earlier in the week offering her help to parents. Now Kohli is set to help three different families, working with kids in kindergarten to fourth grade on their school work.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With the Wausau School District announcing their virtual plan for the beginning of the school year, many parents are trying to figure out what to do with their kids while at work.

Stephanie Kohli is helping a few of those parents by taking the weight of schooling off their shoulders entirely. This fall Kohli, a stay at home mom in Wausau will be inviting a few extra kids in the area to her home to help with school work through the day, so their parents don’t have to worry about it after work.

Kohli posted on Facebook earlier in the week offering her help to parents. Now Kohli is set to help three different families, working with kids in kindergarten to fourth grade on their school work.

“Just to try and keep calm right now is important. To let the kids see that we are calm, we are going to get through this together, we are helping each other out and that’s such a great thing,” Kohli said.

While Kohli is currently maxed on kids for the school year, she hopes that her story helps inspire others who can offer a helping hand to follow in her footsteps.

“I feel like it’s just the right thing to do right now in helping out when we can. It’s tough for everybody right now but this is trying to make the best of it,” Kohli said.

Whether a school district ops for virtual or in-person learning this fall, schools are adjusting to a range of abnormal and fluctuating expenses in the COVID-19 era. A likely budget repair package is almost certain to include cuts to K-12 education at a state level, the single biggest source of revenue for Wisconsin schools.

|
By Naomi Kowles and Reece Van Haaften
In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

