Wausau Labor Day Parade canceled

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council (MCCLC) has announced the cancellation of 2020′s Labor Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a press release, the MCCLC says that it doesn’t take the decision lightly, but after careful evaluation the executive board believes it would be irresponsible for this event to occur when COVID-19 cases have not declined, but instead continue to grow throughout the state.

Last year, over 1,000 people watched the parade with over 60 businesses, organizations and unions walking or driving in the parade.

The press release goes on to say that with over 9,000 union and their household members represented in Marathon and Oneida counties, the dangers isn’t worth the cost of health of workers in our community, adding that labor should be an example of safety standards, as unions are responsible for spearheading legislation to protect workers.

The MCCLC says they are looking forward to Labor Day 2021.

