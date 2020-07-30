United Way of Marathon County to give away free masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County will be giving out free face masks Friday and Monday.

The face mask giveaway is in response to the statewide mask mandate issued Thursday.

Masks will be available at the United Way offices at 705 S. 24th Ave in Wausau between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 21 and August 3. You are asked to remain in your car and watch for drive though options. Masks will be limited to 5 per car and are available while supplies last.

