Advertisement

The trends to get kids excited for the return to school

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of the last school year didn’t go as planned for anyone, leaving many children confused and sad. While we don’t know exactly how this next school year will play out, it will be different than years past. Which is why it’s more important than ever to give kids a sense of normalcy and something to get excited about… and picking their back-to-school fits should do the trick!

Kids look forward to showing off their cool new outfits and gear when class is back in session and this year will be no exception! In fact, they may be even more excited given they’ve been separated from their school friends for so long!

TV personality, lifestyle guru and mom of two, Kia Malone, is teaming with DICK’S Sporting Goods to show the hottest trends, must-have styles and most importantly for parents -- the deals!  Kia joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss:

·         Making back-to-school preparation and routines something to look forward to

·         The head-to-toe must-haves in clothing, footwear and gear for all ages

·         Tips to minimize stress and maximize safety while shopping

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legal challenge to mask mandate unlikely from GOP lawmakers; Private lawsuits could take longer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
A legal challenge to Governor Tony Ever’s mask mandate is unlikely to come from the legislature after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos cited expected legal challenges from “citizen groups” in a statement Thursday. Relying on a different set of legal powers than the Safer at Home order overturned earlier this year in the state Supreme Court, the governor’s order relies on emergency powers provided under state law.

News

One person in custody related to Wood Co. missing persons case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
One person in custody related to Wood Co. missing persons case

News

JoJo's Jungle opens as Wausau's first inclusive playground

Updated: 28 minutes ago
JoJo's Jungle opens as Wausau's first inclusive playground

News

Different set of powers used for mask mandate man mean varying legal challenges

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Different set of powers used for mask mandate man mean varying legal challenges

News

Statewide face mask mandate goes into effect August 1 in Wisconsin

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Statewide face mask mandate goes into effect August 1 in Wisconsin

Latest News

News

1 person in custody after police search Wood County property

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
One person is in custody after police searched a property in rural Wood County

News

United Way of Marathon County to give away free masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The United Way of Marathon County will be giving out free face masks Friday and Monday.

News

Getting trendy for back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Deep Bench: treating common women's health issues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

There's still time to complete the 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago