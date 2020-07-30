The trends to get kids excited for the return to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of the last school year didn’t go as planned for anyone, leaving many children confused and sad. While we don’t know exactly how this next school year will play out, it will be different than years past. Which is why it’s more important than ever to give kids a sense of normalcy and something to get excited about… and picking their back-to-school fits should do the trick!

Kids look forward to showing off their cool new outfits and gear when class is back in session and this year will be no exception! In fact, they may be even more excited given they’ve been separated from their school friends for so long!

TV personality, lifestyle guru and mom of two, Kia Malone, is teaming with DICK’S Sporting Goods to show the hottest trends, must-have styles and most importantly for parents -- the deals! Kia joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss:

· Making back-to-school preparation and routines something to look forward to

· The head-to-toe must-haves in clothing, footwear and gear for all ages

· Tips to minimize stress and maximize safety while shopping

