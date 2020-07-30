Advertisement

Supreme Court, mask mandate could swing back to Gov. Evers’ favor

(NBC15)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/WDJT) - Right now Wisconsin is the only state with a Democratic governor that does not have a mask mandate in place statewide.

Governor Tony Evers says the State Supreme Court has limited his ability to respond to the crisis. But that court is about to change with Jill Karofsky joining the bench August 1.

The Safer at Home order was struck down 4-3, with conservative justice Brian Hagedorn surprising many by siding with the two liberal justices.

“The key is, how do you thread the needle, how do you do it legally and for the Supreme Court to say ‘this is different from last time,” said UW-Milwaukee professor Mordecai Lee.

Meanwhile, a petition for a state mask mandate circulated by Senator Chris Larson is up to more than 14,000 signatures and growing. He hopes it shows there is public support for such an order given the continuing crisis, and the desire for things, like schools, to safely reopen.

