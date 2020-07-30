Advertisement

State Senator Steve Nass calls legislature to end statewide mask mandate: “Illegal and unnecessary”

A Wisconsin state senator is calling the Wisconsin legislature to hold a special session to end Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, calling it an “illegal and unnecessary emergency declaration.”
Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) said in a news release Thursday that “Governor Evers’ actions today are nothing more than a political stunt to create a partisan fight with the Legislature. This is not about improving public health. Today’s emergency declaration is all about the November election and the weak performance of Democrats in this state.”

“I am calling on Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to immediately call the Legislature back into session to pass a joint resolution ending Governor Evers’ new illegal and unnecessary emergency declaration. The Legislature is empowered to end any emergency declaration issued by a Governor through the simple passage of a joint resolution that doesn’t require the Governor’s approval,” according to Nass.

“Since March, the actions of Governor Evers and Secretary-Designee Palm have solidified both of them as the two least trustful people that have served in state government in my entire time in the Legislature. I can’t legally or morally trust either of these individuals with emergency powers,” Nass said.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order mandating the wearing of face coverings when someone is indoors, except when they are in someone else’s home.

The order goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1 and is set to end on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. It requires everyone five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an enclose space outside of their household or living unit.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Thursday that he does not favor a statewide mask mandate. The speaker did not mention blocking the order through legislative action, though.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

