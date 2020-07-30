Advertisement

REPORTS: Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (23) slides in with a triple during a summer baseball training camp intrasquad game Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
PHOENIX (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho is getting the call to the big leagues.

Varsho is the third ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks system and 75th overall ranked prospect in Major League Baseball. The top-ranked catcher in the D-Backs system is the son of former big leaguer Gary Varsho.

MLB.com’s scouting report on Varsho says “He’s been a model of consistency in the pro ranks, however, performing well at every level while making a relatively accelerated climb through Arizona’s system.

“Varsho’s blend of power and speed makes him somewhat of a rarity as a catcher, and he flirted with a 20-homer, 20-steal season in 2019 before finishing with 18 and 21, respectively. A left-handed hitter, Varsho employs an aggressive approach but also manages the zone well, consistently puts together quality at-bats and gets on base at a high clip due to his penchant for drawing walks. His short, compact swing yields hard contact to all fields and fuels his projection as an above-average hitter, and evaluators are increasingly bullish about his chances of developing at least average game power.”

Varsho spent last year in Double-A with the Jackson Generals where he hit .301 with 18 home runs in 108 games.

The Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

